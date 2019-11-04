New Delhi: Minutes after India opted out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, Union Home Minister Amit Shan and BJP working president JP Nadda on Monday showered praise on PM Modi and said the decision of the country at the RCEP Summit is a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong ‘leadership’.

“India’s decision to not sign RCEP is a result of PM Narendra Modi’s strong leadership and unflinching resolve to ensure national interest in all circumstances. It shall ensure support to our farmers, MSMEs, dairy and manufacturing sector, pharmaceutical, steel and chemical industries,” Amit Shah said in a tweet.

Shah further said in the tweet that “PM Narendra Modi’s firm stand over the years of not going ahead with a deal if our” interests are not taken care off, is a welcome break from the past, where a weak UPA government ceded precious ground on trade and could not protect the national interest.”

On the other hand, BJP working JP Nadda also gave credit to PM Modi’s strong leadership and said the country did not bow down to global pressure and give away its economic interests.

“India did not bow down to global pressure and give away its economic interests unlike previous Congress-led governments which opened Indian market through weak FTAs. PM Narendra Modi ji has again shown his commitment to safeguard the interests of the poor,” Nadda said in a tweet.

“The BJP congratulates Hon PM @narendramodi ji, who is recognised world over as a tough negotiator for his decisive leadership to protect our national interest. Under him India’s foreign policy reflects India First,” Nadda said in another tweet.

The development comes as India on Monday decided to opt out of the RCEP agreement as a number of its key concerns were not addressed in the summit. PM Modi made the announcement while speaking at the RCEP Summit.

“The present form of the RCEP Agreement does not fully reflect the basic spirit and the agreed guiding principles of the RCEP. It also does not address satisfactorily India’s outstanding issues and concerns. In such a situation, it is not possible for India to join RCEP Agreement,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by PTI.

RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between the ten member states of ASEAN and six FTA partners.