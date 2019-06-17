New Delhi: Jagat Prakash Nadda, former health minister has been appointed as the working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. The decision was taken during the BJP’s Parliamentary Board meeting held earlier in he day.

“BJP Parliamentary board has selected JP Nadda as working president. We won several elections under leadership of Amit Shah Ji. But since PM appointed him Home Minister, Amit Shah Ji himself said the responsibility of party president should be given to someone else,” said Union defence minister and BJP’s senior leader Rajnath Singh while speaking to reporters.

JP Nadda, who was the Health Minister in the previous term, was absent from the list of ministers this time, sparking rumours of ‘bigger plans’ for the leader. Nadda, a RSS man had started his political career with the ABVP in Patna.