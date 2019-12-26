New Delhi: Amid nationwide protests over Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP working president on Tuesday called a meeting of the committee formed for ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’, a task force meant to dispel rumours and misinformation about the law.

As an outreach programme, the BJP with the help of these committees wants to send across the message the CAA was brought in the country keeping in mind the national interest.

Two days back too, Nadda had kicked off a massive rally in central Kolkata in support of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, with an aim to counter the protests done by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against NRC and CAA in the state. Further, taking a dig at the Congress for spreading ‘lies’, Nadda had recently challenged Rahul Gandhi to speak continuously 10 lines on the provisions of CAA.

Delhi: BJP working President JP Nadda has called a meeting of members of the committee formed for 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' over #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, today. pic.twitter.com/6X4fdR7FAa — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019

Not just Nadda, several BJP leaders across India have been holding rallies to counter the narrative against the act. On Tuesday, defending the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that while Muslims can choose any one of the 150 Islamic countries in the world, India is the only country for Hindus.

Apart from the Jan Jagran Abhiyan committee, the BJP has also planned to hold a massive communication campaign to counter misinformation regarding the law and mitigate fears of protesting citizens.

“The BJP will reach out to over three crore families. We will organise press conferences at over 250 places in the next 10 days. In addition, over 1,000 rallies will be held to clear the air over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and to bust the myth created by the opposition,” BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav had announced on December 21.