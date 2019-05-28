New Delhi: With Modi government’s swearing-in slated for May 30, speculation is abound that BJP national president Amit Shah may be ‘rewarded’ with a senior, crucial ministerial berth- but this comes with another set of reports, ministers who might replace him in the party.

Reportedly, Union ministers for health and petroleum JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan respectively are believed to be in the race to grab the top post of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Sources say that Shah might get the finance portfolio in case Arun Jaitley decides to take a break for health reasons or the coveted home ministry. Many party insiders say that Shah is the frontrunner to become Modi’s home minister, the portfolio held by Rajnath Singh till now. There is a general belief that Narendra Modi will have a free hand in choosing his ministers this time unlike 2014 when he had to accede to the demands of the RSS.

The BJP president is known to be the backhand strategist for Modi and the duo is often referred to as the ‘formidable Modi-Shah’ juggernaut.

A BJP official said that “Modi and Shah work in tandem”, therefore not ruling out the possibility that Shah may be made the home minister.

This development makes room for urgency as the Cabinet takes oath soon and the BJP top post could be vacant for many days to come thenceforth.

Filling Shah’s shoes in the party ranks will not be an easy task like a senior leader was quoted in a report by Times OfIndia, “He has set a benchmark that will be tough to meet.”