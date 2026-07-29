JP Nadda’s Big Statement in Rajya Sabha, says detaining protesters is normal, defends police action on CJP protesters

JP Nadda’s Big Statement in Rajya Sabha, says detaining protesters is normal, defends police action on CJP protesters

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/jp-naddas-big-statement-rajya-sabha-detaining-protesters-normal-defends-police-action-cjp-protesters-sonam-wangchuk-8487204/ Copy

JP Nadda’s Big Statement in Rajya Sabha, says detaining protesters is normal, defends police action on CJP protesters | Iamge: youtube

New Delhi: Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday engaged in a verbal spat in the Rajya Sabha over the police action against the protesters. Nadda, defending the police crackdown, stated that the students who choose to engage in activism should be prepared for police action. Recalling his days as a student activist during the Emergency, he said he was detained from his classroom twice.

The Union Minister was replying to the senior Congress leader’s allegation that democracy under the BJP is not safe and culprits who used ‘brutal force’ against protesting students were still roaming freely.

“Democracy is not safe, people are not safe,” said Kharge.

Replying to Kharge in the Rajya Sabha, the Union Minister said the police took all necessary action to maintain law and order during the protest.

Notably, the opposition parties have been demanding that the government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah talk on “police brutality” on July 20. The Opposition has also demanded a public apology from PM Modi.

The debate erupted when RS MP John Brittas talked about the incident in which the Delhi Police allegedly barged into the CPI(M)’s HQ to detain student leader Aishe Ghosh. Brittas said her ‘mistake’ was taking part in the Jantar Mantar protest.

Brittas said he confronted the police and questioned why they had raided the office. When he demanded an explanation, cops allegedly told him that a 2021 case against Ghosh was pending in connection with a protest on the JNU campus.

It is to be noted that the lower house of Parliament on Wednesday demanded the centre’s accountability over the issue and demanded that Amit Shah address Parliament over the police crackdown. Amid the ruckus in Lok Sabha ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s speech, the Speaker warned to adjourn the proceedings if order was not restored in the House.

On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav compared the police crackdown to the Emergency. “What happened in Delhi is worse than the Emergency,” Yadav said.