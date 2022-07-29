JRD Tata Birthday: July 29 marks the 118th birth anniversary of legendary industrialist Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, popularly known as J.R.D Tata, who is one of the most inspiring figures for millions of Indians. JRD was the Chairman of Tata and Sons for 50 years and he led the Tata Group to great heights and success. Not just a successful businessman, JRD Tata was also India’s first licensed pilot. He also contributed largely towards the betterment of Indian society because his vision of India was that of a happy country more than a rich country. From giving India the cheapest car, thinnest watch to also one of the biggest cosmetic brands -Lakme, his contributions have been monumental, to say the least.Also Read - Jet Airways Gets Wings Back, to Start Commercial Operations from September

Also Read - Canada: 10 Days After Ripudaman's Killing, Two Indian-origin Men Shot Dead In ‘Eerily Similar Manner’

Here are 10 Interesting facts about the great visionary: