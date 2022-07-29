JRD Tata Birthday: July 29 marks the 118th birth anniversary of legendary industrialist Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, popularly known as J.R.D Tata, who is one of the most inspiring figures for millions of Indians. JRD was the Chairman of Tata and Sons for 50 years and he led the Tata Group to great heights and success. Not just a successful businessman, JRD Tata was also India’s first licensed pilot. He also contributed largely towards the betterment of Indian society because his vision of India was that of a happy country more than a rich country. From giving India the cheapest car, thinnest watch to also one of the biggest cosmetic brands -Lakme, his contributions have been monumental, to say the least.Also Read - Jet Airways Gets Wings Back, to Start Commercial Operations from September
Here are 10 Interesting facts about the great visionary:
- JRD Tata was born on 29 July, 1904 in Paris to eminent businessman Ratani Dada Dadabhoy Tata and Suzanne Briere.
- French was JRD Tata’s first language.
- JRD Tata completed his education in London and then joined the French Army where he served for a year.
- In December 1925, JRD entered Tata as an unpaid apprentice. At the age of just 34, JRD Tata was chosen as the chairman of Tata Sons. This made him the head of the largest industrial group in India.
- Under his leadership, the Tata Group’s assets increased from $101 million to $5 billion.
- JRD Tata was the first Indian citizen to get a commercial pilot’s license on February 10, 1929.
- JRD Tata founded India’s first domestic carrier airline, Air India in 1932. Air India was nationalised in 1953 with Tata as chairman.
- In 1962, he flew solo to mark the 30th anniversary of Tata Airlines’ first flight. In 1968, he established Tata Consultancy Services
- JRD Tata received many awards and accolades in his life. He was given Padma Vibhushan in 1955. After that, he received French Legion of Honour in 1983 and Bharat Ratna’ in 1992, becoming the first industrialist to be awarded India’s highest civilian honour.
- He was also awarded the United Nations Populations Award for starting and implementing the family planning movement in India.