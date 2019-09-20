New Delhi: After a section of students from Kolkata’s Jadavpur University (JU) heckled Union Minister Babul Supriyo, BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday said that the varsity was a “hub of anti-national and communist activities”. He added that “our cadres” will conduct a similar surgical strike as was carried out in Balakot earlier this year, to weed out such hubs in the JU campus.

“The Jadavpur University campus is a hub of anti-national and communist activities. This is not the first time that such an incident has happened there. Just like our security forces conducted surgical strike to destroy terror camps in Pakistan, our cadres would also carry out out the same type of surgical strike to destroy anti-national hubs in JU campus,” PTI reported Ghosh as saying during a press conference.

“The state government was sitting idle and was waiting for Supriyo to get killed,” Ghosh added.

Furthermore, Ghosh stated that he will write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the incident.

Earlier on Thursday, the Union Minister, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Asansol, was blocked from leaving JU, where he had come to attend a function organised by the ABVP to welcome freshers. It is alleged that Supriyo was manhandled by the students, who also proceeded to tear up his shirt. A student was also seen on camera pulling the BJP leader’s hair.

Supriyo was shown black flags by the students and was stopped from entering the campus for over an hour. Students affiliated to two Left-leaning organisations – Arts Faculty Students’ Union (AFSU) and Students Federation of India (SFI) – also raised slogans ‘Babul Supriyo Go Back’ against the BJP leader.

Meanwhile, early Friday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slammed the Jadavpur University (JU) administration over the incident.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan had said, “The issue of serious lapses by the Jadavpur University vice-chancellor, including virtual abandonment of his obligations, and the apparent failure of the state police administration in attending to the situations appropriately and inadequate security arrangements for the Governor/Chancellor during his visit are receiving his attention for forwarding steps.”