Jubarajnagar Bypoll Result LIVE Updates: Counting of votes is underway for the bypolls to the four assembly seats in Tripura on Sunday amid tight security. The counting began at 8 am for the bypolls to the Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar seats, held on June 23. Over 78 per cent of total 1,89,032 people had cast their votes in the elections. Surma and Jubarajnagar assembly constituencies witnessed a multi-corner electoral fight with all major political parties — BJP, Congress, Left Front, TMC and Tipra Motha fielding candidates. The key candidates in the fray for Jubarajnagar Bypoll Result are as follows:Also Read - Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: BJP Takes Lead in 3 Seats in Tripura; Punjab’s Sangrur Witness Neck to Neck Battle Between AAP and SAD

BJP: Malina Debnath

Malina Debnath CPIM: Sailendra Chandra Nath

Sailendra Chandra Nath TMC: Mrinal Kanti Debnath

Mrinal Kanti Debnath Congress: Susmita Debnath

Here are the LIVE Updates for Jubarajnagar Bypoll Result 2022:

10 am: BJP’s Malina Debnath leading with maximum votes, CPIM’s Sailendra Chandra Nath trailing behind

9.30 am: Counting underway

8.01 am: Counting of votes begins