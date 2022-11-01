Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Jubbal Kotkhai is an assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh. In 2021, Rohit Thakur of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Chetan Singh Bragta an Independent with a margin of 6293 votes.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Rampur (SC) Might Spring A Surprise
Himachal Pradesh is all set to go for polls on November 12. This time it will be a 3-front poll with the BJP, Congress, and AAP in the fray. In the last assembly election held in 2017, the BJP won 44 seats out of 68. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Elections: BJP's Rana Vs Cong's Bawa Vs AAP's Chauhan In Nalagarh. Know The Candidates
The AAP, BJP, and Congress have released the names of candidates for the 68 constituencies. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: How Will Shimla Rural Fare For Congress?
In Jubbal-Kotkhai, it is Chetan Bragta (BJP) vs Rohit Thakur (Congress) vs Srikant Chauhan (AAP).
Himachal Pradesh Voter statistics
Category of voters
Male voters 28,54,945
Female voters 27,37,845
Third Gender voters 38
Total voters 55,92,828
Polling stations
Urban Polling Stations 646
Rural Polling Stations 7,235
Total Polling Stations 7,881
Polling Date: November 12, 2022 (Single phase)
Counting of votes: December 8, 2022
Date before the election shall be completed: December 10, 2022
Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.
