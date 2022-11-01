Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Jubbal Kotkhai is an assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh. In 2021, Rohit Thakur of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Chetan Singh Bragta an Independent with a margin of 6293 votes.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Rampur (SC) Might Spring A Surprise

Himachal Pradesh is all set to go for polls on November 12. This time it will be a 3-front poll with the BJP, Congress, and AAP in the fray. In the last assembly election held in 2017, the BJP won 44 seats out of 68.

The AAP, BJP, and Congress have released the names of candidates for the 68 constituencies.

In Jubbal-Kotkhai, it is Chetan Bragta (BJP) vs Rohit Thakur (Congress) vs Srikant Chauhan (AAP).

Himachal Pradesh Voter statistics

Category of voters

Male voters 28,54,945

Female voters 27,37,845

Third Gender voters 38

Total voters 55,92,828

Polling stations

Urban Polling Stations 646

Rural Polling Stations 7,235

Total Polling Stations 7,881

Polling Date: November 12, 2022 (Single phase)

Counting of votes: December 8, 2022

Date before the election shall be completed: December 10, 2022

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.

