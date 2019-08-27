Chandigarh: The bail plea of Honeypreet in connection with the Panchkula violence will be put up before the Chief Justice so that the matter can be assigned to another bench, stated a report.

Notably, the case will not be up for hearing in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, is currently imprisoned for the violence that broke out in Panchkula in Haryana on August 25, 2017.

Although Honeypreet’s counsel claimed that she had no role in the violence, her name was added to the first information report (FIR). Honeypreet arrest had come in the wake of the conviction of the Dera chief, a self-styled godman who was sentenced to 20 years in jail in August 2017 for raping two women.

The violence that erupted in Panchkula and Sirsa was triggered by Ram Rahim’s conviction. It killed at least 41 people dead and left over 260 injured.

In January, a special CBI court in Panchkula had sentenced Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and three others to life imprisonment for murdering a journalist over 16 years ago.