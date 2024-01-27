Judge vs Judge Matter: Supreme Court Stays All Proceedings Before Calcutta High Court, Issues Notice To Bengal Govt, Petitioner

Calcutta High Court judge vs judge: Supreme Court issues notice to the state of West Bengal and to the original petitioner before the High Court, lists the proceedings for 29th January. SC stays all f

Supreme Court of India

Calcutta High Court judge vs judge: Supreme Court issues notice to the state of West Bengal and to the original petitioner before the High Court, lists the proceedings for 29th January. SC stays all further proceedings before the Calcutta High Court SC also stays the implementation of the direction issued by the single judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directing the CBI probe in connection with West Bengal fake caste certificate matter

