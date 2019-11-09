New Delhi: The spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court judgement in the decades-long Ayodhya land dispute case and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony. The SC, in a unanimous verdict, gave the ownership of the site to Ram Lalla Virajman, dismissing the respective claims of the Sunni Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara.

“The judiciary is supreme and we should respect its decision. It’s time for all of us to be united because the entire world is looking at India today,” news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) quoted Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan as saying.

Calling the judgement a ‘victory’ of the judiciary, he added, “We respect and accept the verdict. I appeal to the people of the country to maintain harmony and peace. We should all show how much the judiciary is important for us and that the people of the country are peace-loving,” he said further to PTI. He added that Islam teaches respecting and honouring the laws of the land.”

“We now need to concentrate on the development of self and the nation,” he added.

In its verdict, the Supreme Court also ruled that the Waqf Board should be given an alternate 5-acre plot of land. However, in a major setback to the Nirmohi Akhara, its claim to ownership of the land was dismissed completely by the top court.