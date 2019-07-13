New Delhi: Railway passengers are likely to face inconvenience as 80 New Delhi-bound trains have been cancelled from July 15 to July 22, said reports on Saturday. That’s not all, routes of as many as 57 trains have also been changed. (Also read: ‘Sone ki Chatai Nahi Hai, Tambu ki Farmaish ho Rahi Hai,’ Says Cong Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Railways Plans)

What has necessitated the move is that to start the fifth and sixth railway line between New Delhi and Tilak Bridge railway station, non-interlocking work needs to be done. A leading daily pointed out that the days likely to inconvenience most people are July 18 to July 21 as these days have most number of trains cancelled.

However, as Railway officials pointed out, it was only a matter of time and trains would be arriving on time once two new lines are laid. As of now, there are only four lines between New Delhi and Tilak Bridge. Considering the number of trains plying on the route, this number is too low and it leads to delays.

A report quoted Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Deepak Kumar as saying that the Tilak Bridge was constructed in 1978. Back then, as many as 80 trains used to ply on the route. However, now as many as 350 trains run on the route.

In another major development, Railways is all set to use a new technology that will effectively help add new coaches to trains, raising the new of seat to over 4 lakh per day, said reports recently.

Currently, there are up to two generator bogies in each train with Halfmann Bush (LHB) compartment linked. All these coaches are supplied with electricity from these diesel generators. It is known as ‘And On Generation’ (EOG) Technology.

Soon, the department would begin using HOG technology which is popular worldwide. In this technology, electricity is taken for the coaches from the electric wiring of the train.

About 500 coaches will be operating with HOG technology from October. This will help in doing away with generators and extra compartments would be added.

It will also save more than Rs 6,000 crore annually on railway fuel.