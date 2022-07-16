Delhi: The Indian Railways have enlisted a number of trains that stand cancelled on July 16. It has announced that a total of 158 trains have been fully cancelled due to several operational and maintenance issues. According to their latest notification on the IRCTC website, around 45 trains are partially cancelled as well. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Pune, Phaltan, Lonand Kanpur, Satara etc.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: IRCTC Launches QR Code Payment System For Food On Trains | Here’s How to do

List of cancelled trains on July 16

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 03603 , 03604 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 05366 , 06977 , 06980 , 07213 , 07214 , 07299 , 07300 , 07438 , 07475 , 07476 , 07520 , 07594 , 07595 , 07793 , 07794 , 07854 , 07970 , 07971 , 08167 , 08168 , 08263 , 08264 , 08527 , 08528 , 09071 , 09072 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09484 , 09501 , 09502 , 12504 , 12757 , 12758 , 12823 , 12929 , 12930 , 15231 , 15232 , 15611 , 15615 , 15616 , 15626 , 15641 , 15887 , 15888 , 17003 , 17004 , 17011 , 17012 , 17267 , 17268 , 17481 , 18107 , 18108 , 18109 , 18110 , 18175 , 18176 , 18257 , 18258 , 18301 , 18302 , 18425 , 18426 , 19035 , 19036 , 19119 , 19120 , 19425 , 20844 , 20971 , 22165 , 22929 , 22930 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31617 , 31622 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47170 , 47176 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47220

Steps to check the full list of cancelled trains

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Citing reasons of derailment, natural causes and other maintenance and operations, the Indian Railways have also rescheduled about 7 trains so far.

Visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arriving and departing time etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.