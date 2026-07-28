July 29 weather: Orange rain alert issued for Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and nine other states; Odisha on alert

According to the Meteorological Department, the deep pressure system formed in the North-West Bay of Bengal will cross North Odisha, South Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh in the next 24 hours. Due to its effect, there is an alert of torrential heavy rain, thunderstorm, lightning and flood in more than 22 states of the country on 29th July. Orange alert has been issued in 9 states.

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July 29 weather: Orange rain alert issued for Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and nine other states; Odisha on alert (File)

The monsoon has finally gained momentum across the country. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression over northern interior Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal is moving west-northwestward at a speed of 12 kmph. Meteorologists predict that this system will cross northern Odisha, southern Jharkhand, and northern Chhattisgarh over the next 24 hours, potentially causing severe weather in several states tomorrow.

A severe alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning has been issued for more than 22 states on July 29. Landslides are expected in hilly areas and flooding in low-lying areas. Given the severity of the situation, the IMD has declared red and orange alerts in several parts. Five major states, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Himachal Pradesh, are expected to experience the most intense rainfall. Apart from this, 7 major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur, Bhopal and Chandigarh will remain cloudy throughout the day, strong winds with speed of 40 to 60 km/h will blow along with thunder and lightning and moderate to heavy rain can be recorded.

Here is tomorrow’s weather condition in 10 states:

There is a possibility of heavy rain in Haryana, NCR and surrounding districts.

• Gurugram: Moderate to heavy rain with strong winds is likely, which may lead to traffic jams.

• Faridabad: Heavy rain is expected, it is advised to be cautious of lightning.

• Ambala: Intermittent rain with thunder will continue.

• Hisar: Light to moderate monsoon rain with strong storm may be recorded.

Monsoon activity is at its peak in the state of Uttar Pradesh

. Strong wind and lightning warnings have been issued in several districts.

• Lucknow: Cloudy skies are expected throughout the day, with several spells of moderate to heavy rain expected.

• Kanpur: Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely, and waterlogging is expected.

• Varanasi: Light to moderate rain with lightning is expected.

• Agra: Cloud movement will persist, and intermittent heavy rain is likely.

Rainfall activity will increase in the state of Punjab due to the influence of monsoon winds

Chandigarh: Cloudy skies will remain throughout the day with moderate rainfall.

• Ludhiana: Showers are expected with strong winds at a speed of 30-40 km/h.

• Amritsar: Thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rain are likely.

• Jalandhar: Low-lying areas may be flooded, with heavy rainfall expected.

Madhya Pradesh: Due to effect of deep depression, heavy rain is continuing in Madhya Pradesh.

• Bhopal: The sky will remain dark cloudy and an orange alert for heavy rain has been issued.

• Indore: Moderate to heavy rain will occur and the wind speed can be 30-40 kmph.

• Gwalior: Heavy rain with thunder and lightning is expected and the weather will remain pleasant.

• Jabalpur: The water level may rise in the coastal areas of Narmada river, there is a warning of heavy rain.

Rajasthan: Monsoon is fully active in eastern and western Rajasthan.

• Jaipur: Moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is possible.

• Jodhpur: Thunderstorms and lightning are likely.

• Udaipur: Heavy rain in coastal and hilly areas will bring complete relief from humidity.

• Kota: Heavy rain and strong winds are expected along the Chambal River region.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued in Maharashtra Konkan and Central Maharashtra

Mumbai: There is an alert for high waves and torrential rain in the coastal areas.

• Pune: There will be a danger of extremely heavy rain and landslides in the ghat areas.

• Nagpur: There is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain with thunder and lightning.

• Nashik: Intermittent heavy rain with strong winds will be recorded.

Himachal Pradesh being a hilly state, a warning has been issued for landslides and flash floods.

• Shimla: There is an orange alert for heavy rain and lightning along with dense clouds.

• Manali: The water level of Beas river may rise, there is a possibility of heavy rain.

• Dharamshala: Due to torrential rain, there will be a danger of landslides on many roads.

• Mandi: There may be a possibility of flash floods, the weather department has asked to be alert.

Uttarakhand: Torrential rains are expected to continue in most districts of Uttarakhand.

• Dehradun: An alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rains.

• Haridwar: Water level will rise in the Gangetic plains, strong winds will blow.

• Nainital: There is a possibility of landslides and torrential rains on mountainous routes.

• Rishikesh: Several spells of rain are expected with loud thunder.

Bihar: Monsoon rains will spread across both North and South Bihar.

• Patna: The sky will be overcast and there will be moderate rain in several spells.

• Gaya: People have been advised not to venture into open spaces due to the possibility of thunderstorms.

• Muzaffarpur: Temperatures will drop with light to moderate rain.

• Bhagalpur: Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely.

Due to the direct impact of the Chhattisgarh, there is an alert of heavy to very heavy rain in Chhattisgarh.

• Raipur: There is a possibility of torrential rain and thunderstorm.

• Bilaspur: There is a danger of water logging in low lying areas due to continuous heavy rain.

• Durg: There may be incidents of lightning along with thunder.

• Jagdalpur: There is a warning of overflowing of rivers and streams and heavy rain.