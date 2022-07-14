New Delhi: Ahead of the monsoon session beginning July 18, the Lok Sabha secretariat has released a list of words which will be considered unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Use of words like ‘jumlajeevi’, ‘Khoon se kheti’, and ‘taanashah’ would be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in both houses. However, the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker will have the last word in expunging words and expressions. Rajya Sabha Chairman or Lok Sabha Speaker vets the words spoken in the house during the session and unparliamentary words are expunged by the Chair.Also Read - Monsoon Session Of Parliament To Commence From July 18

Here’s The Full List of Unparliamentary Hindi Words:-

Shakuni

Taanashah

Taanashahi

Jaichand

Vinash Purush

Jumlajeevi

Baal Buddhi

COVID Spreader

Snoopgate

Dohra charitra

Nikamma

Nautanki

Dhindora peetna

Behri sarkar

Chamcha

Chamchagiri

Chelas

Ghadiyali Aasu

Apmaan

Asatya

Ahankaar

Kala din

Kala bazaari

Khareed farokht

Vishwasghat

English words listed as unparliamentary

Bloodshed

Bloody

Betrayed

Ashamed

Abused

Cheated

Childishness

Corrupt

Coward

Criminal

Crocodile Tears

Disgrace

Donkey

Drama

Eyewash

Fudge

Hooliganism

Hypocrisy

Incompetent

Mislead

Lie

Untrue

Goons

Anarchist

Ashamed

Abused

Betrayed

Corrupt

Drama

Hypocrisy

Incompetent

Sexual harrasement

The list states that some of the keywords may not appear unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions spoken during the parliamentary proceedings.

Meanwhile, launching a veiled attack the BJP over the list of unparliamentary words, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that the new list of unparliamentary words for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha “does not include Sanghi”, adding that the government has “Basically taken all words used by opposition to describe how BJP destroying India & banned them”.

Baith jaiye. Baith Jaiye. Prem se boliye. New list of unparliamentary words for LS & RS does not include Sanghi. Basically govt taken all words used by opposition to describe how BJP destroying India & banned them. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 14, 2022

“Baith jaiye. Baith Jaiye. Prem se boliye. New list of unparliamentary words for LS & RS does not include Sanghi. Basically govt taken all words used by opposition to describe how BJP destroying India & banned them”, the firebrand leader tweeted.