Junagadh Assembly Constituency: Will Congress be able to Retain Power in This Seat?

Junagadh Assembly Constituency: The Junagadh constituency is going to polls in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly election scheduled to be held on December 1 (Thursday).

Junagadh Assembly Constituency: Junagadh is situated in Gujarat’s Junagadh district and falls under the Junagadh Lok sabha constituency. The Junagadh constituency is going to polls in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly election scheduled to be held on December 1 (Thursday). In 2017, Congress candidate Joshi Bhikhabhai Galabhai won the seat by defeating BJP Mashru Mahendrabhai Liladharbhai with a margin of 6084 votes. It is a General category assembly seat and is one of the 7 assembly segments of Junagadh Parliament seat.

A total of 788 candidates are in the fray on 89 first-phase seats which include 718 male candidates and 70 female candidates. A total of 2,39,76,670 voters, including 1,24,33,362 males, 1,1,5,42,811 females and 497 from the third gender are eligible to vote in the first phase of Gujarat polls. The second phase of voting will be held on December 5. The counting of votes will be done on December 8. Results of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will also be declared on the same day.

CANDIDATES OF JUNAGADH CONSTITUENCY:

BJP candidate Sanjaybhai Krushnadas Koradia

AAP candidate Chetan Gajera

Congress candidate Bikhabhai Galabhai Joshi

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of a total 356835 population, 10.47% is rural and 89.53% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio are 8.03 and 1.39, respectively, out of the total population. As per the voter list of 2022, there are 286293 electorates and 285 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 58.98% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, whereas it was 60.59% in 2017 assembly election. The BJP and the INC got 45.67% and 49.6% votes, respectively, in 2017 assembly election, while The BJP and the INC got 61.4% and 34.51% in 2019 parliamentary election, respectively.

