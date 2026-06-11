June 11 Weather forecast: IMD alerts 13 states of heavy rain and hailstorms; winds up to 60 km/h expected in Delhi-NCR and Northwest India

The India Meteorological Department has placed 13 states on high alert for heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and hailstorms starting Friday, June 12, as a cyclonic depression hits Northwest India.

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Rain in the city | Images: ANI

June 11 IMD Weather forecast: A major shift in weather is set to hit a large part of India starting Friday, June 12. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh alert for Northwest India, warning that an active western disturbance combined with a cyclonic depression over Haryana will trigger heavy rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms through June 13. From the hills of Uttarakhand to the plains of Uttar Pradesh, strong winds and severe weather are expected across 13 states. Here are all the details you need to know about the June 11 IMD Weather forecast.

June 11 IMD Weather forecast: High winds and hail to lash Northwest India

The combination of a cyclonic depression near Haryana and a western disturbance is creating highly unstable weather conditions across the northern belt.

Severe Winds: Gale-force winds reaching speeds of 50–60 km/h are expected to sweep through Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Hail Warning: Thunderstorms accompanied by intense hailstorms are predicted for isolated pockets within these areas.

Storms and Cloudy Skies Forecast for Delhi-NCR

Residents of the national capital and surrounding regions should prepare for a messy Friday commute, with stormy conditions peaking in the first half of the day.

Sky Conditions: Delhi and the National Capital Region will see generally cloudy skies throughout Friday.

Timing and Intensity: Light to very light rain, lightning and sharp thundershowers are forecast to hit during the morning and afternoon hours.

Squall Alert: Gusty winds clocking speeds of 40–50 km/h will accompany the rain, potentially impacting local traffic and power lines.

Heavy Rain Alert Deployed Across 13 States As Monsoon Advances

While the northern states deal with the western disturbance, the monsoon is steadily creeping upward, creating a dual weather system across the country.

Also read: IMD Jharkhand weather: Relief for residents as rain and thunderstorms to hit on THIS date | Check Monsoon forecast