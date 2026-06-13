June 14 IMD Weather forecast: Heavy rain and thunderstorm alert issued for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana | Detailed Monsoon tracker

IMD issues heavy rain and thunderstorm alert for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana on June 14 as monsoon activity intensifies; check the latest weather forecast and rainfall tracker.

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June 14 IMD Weather forecast: In a big update for the residents of the country, a massive wave of severe weather is set to disrupt daily life and pose serious safety risks across a vast portion of the country tomorrow, June 14. As per a report carried by the the Meteorological Department, urgent heavy rain and thunderstorm warning has been issued for areas spanning 19 states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Here are all the details you need to know about the June 14 IMD Weather forecast.

What has IMD Weather forecast said for June 14?

The impending storms are expected to pack a violent punch, with winds gusting between 80 and 90 kilometers per hour. The IMD has warned that winds of this magnitude are capable of uprooting large trees, making any form of travel highly hazardous and potentially fatal.

Beyond the immediate danger to travelers, the weather system poses a severe threat to agriculture. Intense lightning strikes and high-velocity winds are expected to cause widespread crop damage, particularly in the eastern states. Authorities are urging the public to exercise extreme vigilance, while issuing specific safety advisories for farmers and fishermen to protect themselves and their livelihoods during the tempest.

Also read: From hail in Delhi to flood risk in Kerala: Understanding India’s weather divide | Explainer

Affected Regions (June 14 IMD Warning)

The heavy rain and thunderstorm alert covers a massive geographical expanse, impacting the following 19 states and territories:

North & Northwest: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir.

East & Central: Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh.

Northeast: Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya.

South: Kerala, Tamil Nadu.

An active southwest monsoon over sub-Himalayan West Bengal will bring heavy rain to the region over the next one week, the IMD said on Saturday. Thunderstorms are likely over the southern districts of the state, where the monsoon has also advanced, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its recent alert.

Also read: ‘El Nino has arrived’: IMD issues warning of stronger conditions during THIS time

In Kolkata, the weather is set to be cooler, making life a bit easier for the people of the metropolis after high temperatures during the day, coupled with high humidity, made life miserable.

While downpour is likely over the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar for the next one week, very heavy rainfall may occur in isolated places on June 16 and 17, the IMD said.

(With inputs from agencies)