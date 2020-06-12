New Delhi: Delhi and Maharashtra, the two states with the highest number of COVID-19 or coronavirus cases in the country could undergo complete lockdown, most probably after June 15, said reports. While Maharashtra has recorded 97,648 coronavirus cases and 3,590 casualties so far, Delhi has over 34,000 cases and 1,085 fatalities. Notably, Maharashtra has been recording 100-plus fatalities and new patients over 2K daily for the past 11 days. Similarly, the national capital has been registering over 1,000 cases since June 3. The rapid surge in the number of cases and deaths was witnessed after ‘Unlock-1’, the first phase of the lifting of lockdown restrictions after more than around two and a half months, came into effect from this month. Also Read - COVID-19 Tally Nears 2.9 Lakh-mark, India Now 4th Worst-hit Nation, Centre Says No Community Transmission Yet | Key Points

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had also hinted at imposing complete lockdown in the state. If people continue to defy the lockdown rules, the government will have no option but to implement it strictly, warned Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president on Wednesday. His statement came after Mumbai's Marine Drive and other public places saw large crowds flouting lockdown, social distancing norms.

"We will have to be very careful as the coronavirus threat is not over yet. The state government is monitoring the situation closely. If the relaxations prove to be threatening the lives, the government may have to impose the lockdown sternly", Thackeray had said on June 10.

Similarly, situation is also deteriorating in Delhi. Experts have stated that community transmission of the disease may have started a while ago in the national capital. But Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had asserted that central government officials have confirmed that there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in the national capital, as of now. However, he predicted that there might be 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in the city by July 31.

“By June 15, there will be 44,000 cases and 6,600 beds will be needed. By June 30, we will reach 1 lakh cases and 15,000 beds will be required. By July 15, there will ll be 2.25 lakh cases and 33,000 beds will be needed. By July 31, 5.5 lakh cases expected and 80,000 beds will be needed,”news agency ANI had quoted Sisodia as saying.

Yesterday, a PIL seeking imposition of a “strict lockdown” in the national capital was also filed in the High Court, in view of the rising coronavirus cases.

A couple of days ago, a screenshot was also doing rounds on social media claiming that the Home Ministry has hinted towards imposing a complete lockdown again after June 15. A screenshot of a report from a Hindi news channel, had also claimed that domestic flight services and air travel could also be stopped, in a bid to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the fake news was busted soon by a Twitter handle called PIB Fact Check (which counters misinformation on government policies). “Claim: A photo being circulated on social media claims that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) may restrict the train and air services, and implement the complete lockdown from June 15.

PIB Fact Check – This is fake. Beware of such misleading photos spreading fake news.”