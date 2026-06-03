June 4 IMD Weather forecast: Heavy rainfall in West Bengal and North East, hailstorms in Rajasthan | All details

The latest India Meteorological Department bulletin forecasts a volatile weather shift for June 4, 2026, bringing heavy rains, thunderstorms and heat alerts to various regions.

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June 4 IMD Weather forecast: As the monsoon season readies its next push across the Indian subcontinent, the latest bulletin from the India Meteorological Department signals a volatile shift in weather patterns for June 4, 2026. From the torrential rains anticipated in the southern peninsula to the sharp atmospheric instability brewing in the north, the nation faces a varied and intense meteorological landscape. What follows is the forecast for June 4, 2026, summarized in seven points:

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala & Mahe. Read more: Noida Weather: Will it rain today, IMD predicts thunderstorms in Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut – Check forecast here

Heavy rainfall is likely in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Lakshadweep, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand.

Thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms are expected in East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Thundersqualls with winds reaching 50-60 kmph are forecast for Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Madhya Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Vidarbha.

Other regions, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and parts of Maharashtra, can expect thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.

Dust storms are likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala & Mahe.

Heavy rainfall is likely in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Lakshadweep, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand.

Thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms are expected in East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Thundersqualls with winds reaching 50-60 kmph are forecast for Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Madhya Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Vidarbha.

Other regions, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand and parts of Maharashtra, can expect thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.

Day temperatures drop from heatwave levels after rain in Rajasthan

Rainfall and thunderstorms brought relief from heat in several parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday, and pulled the maximum temperatures below the heatwave levels at most places. According to the local Met office, Phalodi was the hottest place in the state at 42.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Sri Ganganagar at 41.4 degrees, Bikaner at 41.2 degrees and Jaisalmer at 40.5 degrees Celsius.

A heatwave level indicates that the actual maximum temperature in a region is equal to or more than 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days or more. Temperatures in most other cities stayed below the 40-degree mark.

(With inputs from agencies)