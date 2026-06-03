Uttar Pradesh weather forecast June 4: Thunderstorms expected in some parts, others to witness scorching heat; Check out IMD forecast for your region

Uttar Pradesh weather forecast: The weather office has predicted both heatwave and thunderstorm conditions in the state for Thursday (June 4). While the temperatures are set to take a soar in many regions, some others will witness a spell of rain along with thunderstorms. Check out the weather forecast here

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Heatwave is expected in certain parts of Uttar Pradesh. File image/PTI

Are you a resident of Uttar Pradesh planning to head out tomorrow? Well, it is advisable to take a look at the weather forecast for the different regions on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department has issued both a heatwave as well as a rain forecast for tomorrow.

Daytime weather across many parts of western Uttar Pradesh is likely to remain hot and humid. Residents of Meerut, Noida, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Saharanpur, Mathura and Agra can expect bright sunshine and strong winds. Weather conditions may change during the afternoon, with clouds gathering in some places and the possibility of light showers or drizzle offering some respite.

Orange alert in these districts

An orange alert has been sounded by the Meteorological Department for parts of western Uttar Pradesh, warning of severe weather conditions. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and high-speed winds are expected, prompting authorities to advise people to take necessary precautions. The affected regions include Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the normal wind speed in these districts will be 50 to 60 kmph, which may increase to gusty winds of 70 kmph (70 km/h).

Lucknow, Kanpur, Unnao, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, and Hardoi are set to experience partly cloudy skies while light rain and thundershowers are possible at some locations. This is expected to bring a slight drop in temperatures and provide some relief from the scorching heat.

Yellow alert in these areas

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for several districts, including the NCR region adjacent to Delhi and the Braj region. These areas include Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida/Greater Noida), Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Sambhal and surrounding areas.

Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in these districts with wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph (60 km/h).

Clouds may continue to move in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Ballia, Ghazipur, and Jaunpur, as well as surrounding areas. According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is possible at some locations.

The weather in Prayagraj and the Bundelkhand region is expected to remain mixed. Meanwhile, districts like Prayagraj, Banda, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, and Hamirpur are expected to experience bright sunshine during the day.

Monsoon to set in India from June 4

The IMD has forecast further advancement of the southwest monsoon in the coming days, aided by favourable atmospheric conditions. The monsoon is likely to spread to more areas of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, Lakshadweep, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, particularly on June 4.

The IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe throughout much of the week, from June 2 to June 8. Heavy showers are also expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Meanwhile, Karnataka is likely to witness widespread rainfall across the state, with heavy rain predicted in several coastal, south interior and north interior districts during different phases between June 2 and June 7.