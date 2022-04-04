New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on Punjab’s ruling AAP government over the law-and-order situation in the state, former President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said that the state is under anarchy where there is no regard or fear for law and order, adding that there is “jungle raj” in Punjab under the current dispensation.Also Read - Dehradun Woman Names Rahul Gandhi Heir in Her Will, Says 'Very Much Influenced by His Thoughts'

"I've never seen such anarchy in Punjab. No one is afraid of law and order. It's jungle raj. Cold-blooded murders are being committed in broad daylight. There should be no priority other than law and order and peace in the state," said Navjot Singh Sidhu while talking to the media in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Earlier on Monday, Sidhu toed the line taken by the Punjab Government over the Chandigarh issue. He said that Chandigarh "belongs to Punjab and will always remain" so and predicted that its "next big battle" with Haryana will be over river waters. Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana.

“Built on 27 villages of Punjab, Chandigarh belonged to Punjab and will remain so,” he tweeted in Hindi, tagging AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. “Kahin pe nigahein, kahin pe nishana,” Sidhu tweeted, suggesting that the real target for Haryana was not Chandigarh, but the river waters.