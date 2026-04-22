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Jungle raj will end on May 4: BJP targets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after SC slams her for interrupting an ED raid

‘Jungle raj will end on May 4’: BJP targets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after SC slams her for interrupting an ED raid

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: After the Supreme Court slammed Mamata Banerjee for interrupting an ED raid back in January, the BJP has targeted the West Bengal CM. Scroll down for details.

'Jungle raj will end on May 4': BJP targets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after SC slams her for interrupting an ED raid

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: The Supreme Court has slammed the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, for interrupting the ED raid in January at the home of I-Pac’s co-founder Pratik Jain. Now, a fresh political war of words has emerged after the incident. The BJP called the West Bengal CM a “symbol of anarchy” and claimed that her “jungle raj” will now end on May 4, as the counting of votes will be done on this date, followed by the result declaration. The remarks of the Supreme Court come at an integral time as the state is entering into voting for the assembly election.

What’s the controversy?

The whole controversy is related to an incident which happened in January. There are allegations against the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, for allegedly interrupting the ED raid held at the I-PAC’s co-founder’s residence, Pratik Jain.

She was accused of removing many documents and devices. However, after denying the allegations against her, she mentioned that the documents taken belonged to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party and were not linked to the charges of money laundering.

Supreme Court’s reaction

The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed Mamata Banerjee and said, “This is, per se, an action by an individual who happens to be the CM who has used the entire system to put democracy in jeopardy.”

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The bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N V Anjaria said that the dispute here is not between the centre and the state.

Also Read: ‘CM has put democracy in jeopardy’: SC slams Mamata Banerjee for interrupting ED raid ahead of West Bengal Elections

BJP’s remarks

The BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “The Supreme Court reprimanded Mamata for (her) anarchist attitude… We saw how Mamata Banerjee stopped the ED official from conducting a probe into the coal scam and tried to destroy the evidence.

He further added that the West Bengal CM has now become synonymous with “jungle raj and a symbol of anarchy.

He further stated, “First phase of polling will be held tomorrow and people of West Bengal are demanding a big change. They will vote for this. This makes it clear that Mamata Banerjee’s jungle raj will not continue further. People will teach her a lesson. On May 4, Mamata Banerjee’s jungle raj will come to an end.”

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026

The voting for the West Bengal Assembly election will take place in two phases, on April 23 and 29. The counting of votes will be done on May 4 in the state.

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