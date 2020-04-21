New Delhi: Two days after the Goa government announced that all seven coronavirus patients in the state had recovered, and no positive case was reported since April 3, the opposition Congress on Tuesday questioned this claim, alleging that ‘just 0.04% of the state’s population had been tested thus far for COVID-19.’ Also Read - After Becoming Coronavirus-free State, Manipur Decides to Relax Lockdown in Rural Areas

Speaking to news agency ANI, Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar accused the government of ‘playing with zero’ after all seven COVID-19 positive cases in the state tested negative. Also Read - Zero Indeed Has Great Value: Goa Manages to Flatten The Curve With no Fresh COVID-19 Cases Since April 3

“However, the government is ignoring the dangerous aspect by testing just 0.04% of total 16 lakh population thus far,” he added.

Goa CM is boasting of covering 5 lakhs houses in just 3 days with 7000 surveyors. Central Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also tweeted declaring Goa as #COVID19 free. This hurry of BJP govt is a worry for Goan: Girish Chodankar, President of Goa Congress https://t.co/VsW2lLqiJL — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

He further said, “The Goa CM is boasting of covering five lakhs houses in just three days with 7000 surveyors. Central Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also tweeted declaring Goa as COVID-19 free.”

The Goa Congress chief further warned that ‘this hurry of the BJP government is a worry for the Goans.’

Announcing that the state was coronavirus-free, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane had on Sunday tweeted: “Zero indeed has great value. Immensely happy to announce that all the COVID-19 positive cases in Goa are now negative. Very grateful to our doctors and frontline workers who worked tirelessly and risked their lives to save others.”

Zero indeed has great value. Immensely happy to announce that all the #COVID19 positive cases in Goa are now negative. Very grateful to our doctors & frontline workers who worked tirelessly & risked their lives to save others: Vishwajit Rane, Goa Health Minister. pic.twitter.com/h7xWGtxCy6 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

Besides Goa, Manipur, too, announced that it has no more coronavirus positive cases after the state’s only two patients recovered from the virus and no new case was reported.

India on Tuesday crossed the 18,000-case mark, with its current tally being 18,601, of which 14,759 cases are active, 3,252 patients have recovered and 590 are casualties.