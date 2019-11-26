New Delhi: After tendering his resignation as Maharashtra Chief Minister only three days after taking the oath, Devendra Fadnavis has joined the list of India’s CM with shortest tenures.

Fadnavis had on Saturday taken oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister with the support of NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

However, on Saturday, the BJP’s government in Maharashtra toppled in a dramatic turn of events, with first, Ajit Pawar stepping down as deputy chief minister; then, Fadnavis tendering his resignation as the Chief Minister.

Other Chief Ministers who have had short tenures include Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Uttar Pradesh CM Jagdambika Pal. They led their respective governments for as short as two days.

On May 17, 2018, Yeddyurappa had taken oath as Chief Minister but resigned two days after as the BJP failed to get the support of requisite MLAs for the floor test. It must be noted that Yediyurappa once again assumed the charge of Karnataka Chief Minister after the collapse of Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government after 17 of their MLAs resigned earlier this year.

Jagdambika Pal was the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for two days, from February 21, 1988, to February 23, 1988. Pal was appointed as the Chief Minister after the then governor Romesh Bhandari sacked Kalyan Singh who was then ruling the state. However, Singh later moved to the Supreme Court. A floor test was then conducted which was won by Singh, making his way back to the Chief Ministerial role.

Coming back to the present, Maharashtra has witnessed a bedlam of events being unfolded in the state ever since the results came out on October 24. Hopefully, the curtains will be brought down after Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 28.