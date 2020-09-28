New Delhi: A shocking video was doing rounds on social media platforms on Monday morning where a policeman from Madhya Pradesh was seen beating and abusing his wife at their residence. The video that featured Madhya Pradesh Additional Director General (ADG) Purushottam Sharma, was taken after his wife allegedly found him having an extra-marital affair. Also Read - Bhopal Shocker: Senior IPS Officer Beats His Wife After She Catches Him With Another Woman, Video Goes Viral

According to reports, Purushottam's wife found him in a compromising position with another woman. A complaint was lodged by Purushottam's son, who also shared the video of the incident with the police.

However, the ADG denied all charges and asserted that it is "a family dispute, not a crime".

“We’ve been married for 32 years, in 2008 she had complained against me. But the point is, since 2008 she has been living in my house, enjoying all facilities and travelling abroad on my expenses. If my nature is abusive then she should’ve complained earlier.

This is a family dispute, not a crime. I am neither a violent person nor a criminal. It is unfortunate that I have to go through this. My wife stalks me & has put cameras in the house,” ADG Sharma told reporters.

The police officer was eventually relieved of his duties.