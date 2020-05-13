New Delhi: A day after tensions escalated between the Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Pangong Tso lake area, China on Wednesday asked India to refrain from taking any action claiming they were conducting “normal patrol” on the Chinese side of the border. Also Read - 'Five Plagues Have Come Out of China, At Some Point It Has to Stop': US Nat'l Security Advisor

"China is conducting normal patrol along the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). We urge the Indian side to work with China and refrain from taking any complicating move so as to create enabling conditions for the development of our bilateral relations and peace and stability at the border areas," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, maintaining that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops had not infiltrated the Indian border.

"The two sides stay in diplomatic communication on the relevant border issue, he added.

Reacting to the development, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane said that these face-offs will be dealt as per usual protocol.

“Line of Actual Control isn’t very well defined. When patrols of both sides reach the same place at the same time then such face-offs do occur. It is just a matter of chance that the face-offs in eastern Ladakh & Sikkim happened during the same period.

These face-offs have no connection with any domestic or international situation prevailing today. These have been happening in the past and it has happened again now. We will deal with it as per protocol b/w two countries,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chinese military choppers, were spotted near Ladakh, prompting the Indian Air Force (IAF) to deploy its fighter jets along the LAC. This comes at a time when Indian and Chinese troops have already been involved in a scuffle for over a week in North Sikkim.

On May 9, clashes had broken out involving a total of nearly 200 personnel from the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at the Naku La sector in North Sikkim. The issue was later resolved after an interaction between the two sides.

In its statement on the issue, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had maintained that its troops were ‘committed to upholding peace.’