New Delhi: Just before take-off, a passenger onboard an IndiGo flight told the cabin crew that he was COVID-19 positive, which moments later prompting the pilot of the aircraft to return to the parking bay for safety of the passengers. As per a report by NDTV, the IndiGo flight 6E-286 was preparing for take-off for Pune from Delhi when the passenger informed the cabin crew that he was COVID-19 positive and showed them documents to prove it.

Soon after this, the pilot of the Airbus A320 Neo informed the control room and the ground controllers about the situation and decided to return to the parking bay.

The cabin crew immediately made the announcement inside the aircraft that the passengers on three rows of seats – from 6 to 8 – should get down first and wait in a coach for containment. The COVID-19 positive passenger sat in one of these rows.

Soon after the passengers got down from the aircraft, the COVID positive passenger was sent to south Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital’s Covid facility in an ambulance.

Later, the seats of the aircraft were disinfected and seat covers changed before the flight could take off again. According to updates, the passengers who were waiting for the safety measures to be completed in the aircraft, were provided with PPE gowns and were asked to wear them for the entire duration of the flight.