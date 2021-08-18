New Delhi: Justice BV Nagarathna from the Karnataka High Court will be the first woman to become the Chief Justice of India in 2027. She was among the nine names who was cleared for appointments in the top court by a five-member collegium of the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Led by Chief Justice NV Ramana, the other names cleared by the collegium included two more women judges and one direct appointment from the Supreme Court bar.Also Read - Vedanta Share Price: Direct Links To Check Vedanta Share Price On NSE, BSE

Apart from Justice B. Venkataramiah Nagarathna, the other two women judges selected were Justice Hima Kohli, who is the chief justice of Telangana HC, and Justice Bela Trivedi, who is a judge in Gujarat High Court.

This is a developing story