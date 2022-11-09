Justice DY Chandrachud Formally Takes Oath As New Chief Justice of India

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice DY Chandrachud as the 50th Chief Justice of India in succession to Justice Uday Umesh Lalit on Wednesday. Justice Chandrachud took the oath at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, Supreme Court judges and other dignitaries.

Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit named Justice DY Chandrachud, the senior most judge in the Supreme Court, as his successor on October 11. Justice Lalit retired on November 8.

Justice Chandrachud is the son of former Supreme Court judge YV Chandrachud.

Justice DY Chandrachud obtained a PhD from Harvard Law School and is known as a non-conformist judge. He has played a key role in introducing virtual hearings during the Covid time, which has now become a permanent feature.