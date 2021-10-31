New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old deputy manager of the Punjab National Bank in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, allegedly died by suicide on Saturday. Her body was found hanging in her rented accommodation, with a purported suicide note raising questions at two police personnel. The deceased has been recognizedas Shraddha Gupta.Also Read - UP on Alert Mode Amid Rise in Covid Cases in Other States. How Yogi Govt Plans to Contain Infections

Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Pandey said the matter is under investigation. The officials are also probing a murder angle as here feet were reportedly bent and touching the ground. Also Read - Pay ₹ 3,47,54,896 Tax: IT Department Serves Notice to Rickshaw Puller in UP's Mathura

Gupta had joined the bank in 2015 as a clerk and she cleared departmental exams and got promoted. She was posted at Faizabad since 2018. Officials said Gupta, who was unmarried, was from the Rajajipuram locality of Lucknow and used to occasionally visit her family. Also Read - I Quit: ‘Depressed’ IIT Kharagpur Student Commits Suicide in MP's Indore

“On Saturday, when her milkman knocked at her door there was no response. It is then that he informed Gupta’s landlord.When she did not open the door they peeped through the side window and found her hanging”, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

What’s in the suicide note?

In her purported suicide note, the woman has named Ashish Tiwari, an SSP in Ayodhya, her ex-fiance Vivek Gupta, and one Anil Rawat from Faizabad Police. However, it was not immediately clear what she has accused them of.

Justice For Shraddha Trends on Twitter

Several people including her colleagues took to Twitter demanding justice for the deceased bank employee. “A banker Shraddha has committed suicide because of three people including an IPS officer. We all bankers demand justice for our colleagues,” tweeted banker Alankrit Shukla.

“Ladies & Gentlemen. Never take this route. The pressure might be a lot. But you need to teach the bastards lesson while being alive. Your family & friends will keep asking for justice but you know the system. Do not give up. Fight & make them bloody pay. #JusticeForShraddha,” a girl worte.

Check out some of the tweets here:-

Ladies & Gentlemen. Never take this route. The pressure might be a lot. But you need to teach the bastards lesson while being alive. Your family & friends will keep asking for justice but you know the system. Do not give up. Fight & make them bloody pay. #JusticeForShraddha pic.twitter.com/zbFnCRQ4Yr — Ada 🇮🇳🏹🚜 (@shriadhar_ada) October 30, 2021

A banker #Shraddha has committed suicide because of three people including an IPS officer. We all bankers demand justice for our colleague.#JusticeForShraddha pic.twitter.com/NATiuK8h4A — Alankrit Shukla (@alashshukla) October 30, 2021

Akhilesh Demands a High-level Probe

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded a high-level probe in the matter. “The way the female PNB employee in Ayodhya has cast direct accusations at police personnel in her suicide note is a bitter truth about the poor law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. It is a very serious issue that even an IPS officer’s name is surfacing in this. There should be a high-level judicial inquiry,” he tweeted.