New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde on Saturday opined that justice can never be instant and should not take the form of revenge, during the inauguration ceremony of a new Rajasthan High Court building in Jodhpur. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also participated in the event.

“But, I don’t think justice can ever be or ought to be instant. And justice must never ever take the form of revenge. I believe justice loses its character of justice if it becomes revenge,” said Bobde, as quoted by news agency ANI. His remarks come in the wake of a police encounter which resulted in the killing of four men who were accused in the recent gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana.

Citing recent events in the country which had sparked off a nationwide debate on judicial reform, death penalty and speedy justice, Bobde told news agency ANI, ” Recent events in the country have sparked off the old debate with new vigour. There is no doubt that the criminal justice system must reconsider its position and attitude towards laxity and eventual time it takes to dispose of criminal matters.”