Home

News

Justice M Fathima Beevi Dies At 96: 10 Things To Know About India’s First Female Supreme Court Judge

Justice M Fathima Beevi Dies At 96: 10 Things To Know About India’s First Female Supreme Court Judge

The first female Supreme Court Judge of India and the former Governor of Tamil Nadu, Justice M Fathima Beevi has passed away at the age of 96. Know all about her..

Justice M Fathima Beevi

New Delhi: There has been great progress in all professional fields in India in terms of Gender Equality and Opportunities to both genders, even in Indian Judiciary. Today, there are many female judges in the High Courts and the Supreme Court but the one woman who opened these doors for the rest was Justice M Fathima Beevi, who became the first female judge of the Supreme Court of India. Justice Beevi has passed away at the age of 96 and apart from having the title of the first female SC Judge, Justice Beevi was also the first Muslim woman to be appointed to the apex court in India.

Trending Now

Justice M Fathima Beevi: Education

Justice M Fathima Beevi was born in Kerala in the year 1927, she completed her schooling from the Catholicate High School, Pathanamthitta and then obtaied a Degree in Bachelor of Science from the University College, Trivandrum. It was her father who had encouraged her to study and practice law.

You may like to read

Justice M Fathima Beevi: 1st Woman To Receive Bar Council Gold Medal

As mentioned earlier, it was Justice M Fathima Beevi’s father who had motivated her to pursue law and in 1950, she had topped the Bar Council exam becoming he first woman to receive a Gold Medal from the Bar Council. Like all other legal professionals, Justice Beevi started her career as an advocate in Kerala.

Justice M Fathima Beevi: Journey From Advocate To Judge

After practicing as an advocate in Kerala, she eventually became a District and Sessions Judge in 1974 and six years later, in 1980 she joined the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal. Justice Beevi was appointed a High Court Judge in 1983 and eventually made history by becoming the first woman appointed to the Supreme Court in 1989.

Justice M Fathima Beevi: Post Retirement Life

After becoming a Supreme Court judge in 1989, Justice M Fathima Beevi served the judiciary for four years and then retired in 1993. Post retirement, she served as a member of the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) and was also the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.