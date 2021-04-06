New Delhi: Justice NV Ramana has been appointed the next Chief Justice Of India (CJI). The Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice has issued a notification in this regard. Also Read - Supreme Court Sentences Man to 3-month Jail For Not Paying Rs 2.60 Crore Arrears to Estranged Wife

The warrant of appointment and a copy of the notification of appointment have been handed over to Ramana. According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, Judge of the Supreme Court, to be Chief Justice of India with effect from April 24.

Justice Ramana will take over as the CJI after the retirement of incumbent SA Bobde on April 23. He will be the 48th CJI.

He was appointed to the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014. Justice Ramana will have a tenure as CJI with over 16 months at the helm before he retires on August 26, 2022.

All You Need to Know About Justice NV Ramana

Born on August 27, 1957, NV Ramana is the most senior judge in the Supreme Court after the Chief Justice Bobde. He will also be the first judge from Andhra Pradesh high court to serve as the Chief Justice of India.

Previously, he was the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court. He has also served as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy