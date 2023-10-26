Home

News

Justice Ravindra Bhat Appointed Distinguished Professor at Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Sonepat

Justice Ravindra Bhat Appointed Distinguished Professor at Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Sonepat

Justice S Ravindra Bhat, former Judge of Supreme Court has now been appointed as a distinguished professor of NLU Sonepat. The eminent jurist has received the appointment letter from the Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, Prof Archana Mishra.

Justice Ravindra Bhat Receives Appointment Letter From Hon’ble Vice Chancellor NLU Sonepat Prof Archana Mishra

New Delhi: Justice S Ravindra Bhat, a judge of the Supreme Court of India, who has recently retired; has been appointed as a distinguished professor of the Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Sonepat. The eminent jurist has also received his appointment letter from the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of NLU Sonepat, Prof Archana Mishra. Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Sonepat, has made a significant stride in the realm of legal education with the appointment of Hon’ble Mr. Justice Shripathi Ravindra Bhat as a Distinguished Professor and Faculty member. The distinguished former Judge of the Supreme Court of India brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the academic arena, promising numerous invaluable advantages for students and the institution as a whole.

Trending Now

Why Is Justice S Ravindra Bhat An Inspiration To Students At NLU Sonepat

Justice S Ravindra Bhat, who has been part of milestone judgements, will be a huge inspiration to the students studying in NLU Sonepat. Here are some of the many benefits for the aspiring legal minds when they will be guided by Justice Bhat..

You may like to read

Expert Guidance: Justice Bhat’s presence provides students with the unique opportunity to learn from a seasoned legal expert, enhancing their comprehension of legal concepts and nurturing practical insights crucial for their future endeavors. Real-World Insights: Leveraging his extensive experience, Justice Bhat can impart real-world case studies, bridging the gap between theory and application, fundamental in shaping well-rounded legal professionals. Mentorship: Students have the privilege to receive mentorship from an eminent judge, benefiting from invaluable advice and direction as they navigate their legal careers, an indispensable asset as they embark on their professional journeys. Networking Opportunities: Justice Bhat’s presence creates invaluable networking avenues within the legal community for students. These connections could potentially open doors to internships, clerkships, and future employment opportunities, fostering their growth and success. Enhanced Reputation: An association with a Distinguished Jurist like Justice Bhat significantly enhances the institution’s reputation, attracting students and faculty from across the nation and reinforcing its position as a premier legal education provider.

More About Justice S Ravindra Bhat

Justice Shripathi Ravindra Bhat, whose illustrious career in the judiciary has earned him a stellar reputation, now steps into the academic sphere to nurture the next generation of legal minds. His extensive tenure as a judge equips him with an unparalleled understanding of the legal system, its nuances, and the practical applications of law.

Born on October 21st, 1958, Justice Bhat’s journey embodies dedication, education, and an unwavering commitment to the principles of law. His academic foundation in English literature from Hindu College, University of Delhi, enriched his linguistic prowess and laid the groundwork for his profound understanding of legal nuances. Graduating with an LL.B. degree from Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi in 1982 marked the inception of his remarkable legal odyssey.

Justice Bhat’s commitment to upholding constitutional limits and prioritizing public interest is evident in his notable judgments. These include the striking down of the Maharashtra Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, his groundbreaking decision in Roche v Cipla, and highlighting the urgency of expedient trials in Mohd Muslim v State (NCT of Delhi). As mentioned earlier, Justice Bhat was also part of the five-judge Constitutional Bench who gave the verdict on Same-Sex Marriages in India.

The appointment of Justice Shripathi Ravindra Bhat as a Distinguished Professor and Faculty member signifies a pivotal moment for NLU Sonepat as it continues to shape the legal leaders of tomorrow and elevate its reputation in the world of legal education.

Prof Archana Mishra, Vice Chancellor, expressed her enthusiasm for Justice Bhat’s appointment and outlined plans to establish research centers and collaborations with industry and law firms to position NLU Sonepat as a world-class institution.

Prof Dr Ashutosh, Dean of Academic Affairs, told India.com that Justice Bhat’s profound insights and wisdom, honed through years of handling intricate legal cases, would undeniably enrich the academic environment at the esteemed institution.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.