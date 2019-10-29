New Delhi: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde has been appointed the next Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind. On Tuesday, President Kovind signed the warrant confirming his appointment. Bobde, who succeeds Chief Justice Tarun Gogoi, will take oath on November 18 and will be the 47th CJI.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had recommended the name of the next senior most judge in the Supreme Court pecking order, Justice Bobde, as his successor as per convention. Justice Gogoi, who was sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on October 3, 2018, will demit office on November 17.

President Ram Nath Kovind signs warrant appointing Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI), he will take oath on November 18th. Current CJI Justice Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17th. pic.twitter.com/dCiALYqdj8 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019

Bobde, born in Nagpur on April 24 1956 is a former Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He received his Bachelor of Arts and law degree from Nagpur University and in 1978, enrolled into the Roll of the Bar Council of Maharashtra. He practiced at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court for several years and was designated as a senior advocate in 1998.

Two years later, in March 2000, he was elevated to the Bombay High Court bench as an additional judge. Bobde was sworn in as Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice in October 2012.

He is also part of the five-judge constitution bench which just concluded hearing the Babri Masjid land dispute, the verdict for which is awaited and which is also one of the most crucial cases of the county.

Justice Bobde’s term will end on 23 April, 2021.