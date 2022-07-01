New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday strongly reprimanded suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad (during a TV debate), which created an uproar in the Arab and Islamic countries. Mincing no words in criticising Sharma, a vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala said her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire and the outcome is the unfortunate incident which happened at Udaipur. For the unversed, Sharma had moved the top court seeking transfer of all the FIRs registered against her, across several states over her contentious remarks to Delhi for investigation. Sharma had claimed she is constantly facing life threats.Also Read - Loose Tongue Set Entire Country on Fire, APOLOGISE: Supreme Court to Nupur Sharma Over Prophet Remarks

Nupur Sharma’s Prophet Remark: Here are 5 Supreme Court Quotes on The Matter