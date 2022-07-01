New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday strongly reprimanded suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad (during a TV debate), which created an uproar in the Arab and Islamic countries. Mincing no words in criticising Sharma, a vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala said her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire and the outcome is the unfortunate incident which happened at Udaipur. For the unversed, Sharma had moved the top court seeking transfer of all the FIRs registered against her, across several states over her contentious remarks to Delhi for investigation. Sharma had claimed she is constantly facing life threats.Also Read - Loose Tongue Set Entire Country on Fire, APOLOGISE: Supreme Court to Nupur Sharma Over Prophet Remarks
Nupur Sharma’s Prophet Remark: Here are 5 Supreme Court Quotes on The Matter
- As Nupur Sharma’s advocate told the Supreme Court that she has a threat to her life, Justice Surya Kant says she has threat or she has become a security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country, she is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country.
- Nupur Sharma’s outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident at Udaipur, where a tailor was murdered.
- She has “threatened the security of the nation”. She should apologise to the whole country.
- Supreme Court said she (Nupur Sharma) and her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire.
- Supreme Court asked what the Delhi Police has done after a complaint registered against Nupur Sharma. “On her complaint a person is arrested, but despite multiple FIRs she has not yet been touched by Delhi Police”, the top court observed.
- Hitting out at Sharma for her arrogance, the Supreme Court said because she is the spokesperson of a party, power has gone to her head.
- When Nupur Sharma’s lawyer tells Supreme Court that she is joining the investigation and not running away, Supreme Court says – there must be a red carpet for you there.