Justice Uday U. Lalit is a senior judge at the Supreme Court of India. He is the son of Retd. Justice UR. Lalit, a former additional judge of the Bombay High Court, Nagpur bench, and a senior counsel practicing at the Supreme Court. At the beginning of his career as an advocate, Justice Uday practiced in the Bombay High Court from 1983 to 1985. In 1986, he joined the chambers of Former Attorney General for India, Soli Sorabjee from 1986 to 1992. In 2004, he was designated as a senior advocate and also served as a member of the Supreme Court’s Legal Services Committee for two terms. Also Read - SC Directs Delhi, Haryana, UP to Provide Dry Ration, Transport to Stranded Migrants During Lockdown