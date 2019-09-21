New Delhi: Justice Vineet Kothari is currently the Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, stated news agency ANI on Saturday. This appointment has been made soon after President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Madras High Court Chief Justice VK Tahilramani.

Tahilramani had tendered her resignation on September 6 after a Supreme Court Collegium on August 28 had recommended to transfer her to the Meghalaya High Court.

With Justice Vineet Kothari being sworn in as a Madras High Court judge on Friday, the number of Madras High Court judges has increased to 61 as against the sanctioned strength of 75 judges. Notably, Vineet Kothari’s oath at the Madras High Court was administered by Tahilramani.

He will be second in the seniority list after the transfer of Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh to the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Prior to his transfer to the Madras High Court, Kothari was a judge in the Karnataka High Court. He had previously been a judge in the Rajasthan High Court for 11 years.

As a lawyer, Kothari had practised tax and other commercial and constitutional laws, arbitration and company law for 20 years.

(With agency inputs)