PM Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Wednesday exchanged a telephonic correspondence where both the leaders discussed the possible supply of COVID19 vaccination doses from India to Canada. PM Modi, later took to Twitter and wrote, "Was happy to receive a call from my friend @JustinTrudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada. We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like Climate Change and the global economic recovery."

Prime Minister Trudeau informed PM Modi about Canada's requirements of COVID-19 vaccines from India. PM Modi assured the Canadian PM that India would do its best to support Canada's vaccination efforts, just as it had done for many other countries already.

Was happy to receive a call from my friend @JustinTrudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada. We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like Climate Change and the global economic recovery.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2021

Expressing his appreciation, PM Trudeau said that if the world managed to conquer COVID-19, it would be significantly because of India’s tremendous pharmaceutical capacity, & PM Modi’s leadership in sharing this capacity with the world. PM Modi thanked PM Trudeau for his sentiments.

The two leaders also reiterated common perspective shared by India and Canada on many important geo-political issues. They agreed to continue the close collaboration between both countries in fighting global challenges like Climate Change and the economic impacts of pandemic.

The leaders looked forward to meeting each other in various important international fora later this year, and continuing their discussions on all issues of mutual interest.