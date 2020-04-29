Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s mother was hospitalised last night after a fire broke out in her Montreal apartment, news agency AFP reported. Also Read - 'Hottest PM Ever': The Internet Is Crushing Hard Over Justin Trudeau's Hair Flip, Watch Viral Video

Margaret Trudeau was treated in the hospital for smoke inhalation and possibly burns.

There is no statement on the incident from the prime minister's office yet.

According to the news agency, the fire broke out on a fifth floor terrace. Seventy firefighters had to be called to douse the flames. Three families were also evacuated.