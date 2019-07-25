New Delhi: After a post –where actor Rahul Bose expressed his shock after luxury hotel JW Marriott charged him Rs 442.50 for two bananas– went viral on social media, a high-level probe was ordered into the “illegal and exorbitant charge of GST”.

The high-level investigation was ordered by Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner and Excise and Taxation Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar on Wednesday, The Indian Express reported.

Talking to the leading daily, Brar said, “Taking cognisance of the video and bill posted by the actor, I have ordered an investigation. I have directed Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner (AETC) Rajeev Chaudhary to conduct a thorough probe on how the hotel had charged GST on fresh fruits. Strict action will be taken if found guilty.”

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

Actor Rahul Bose recently posted a video on Twitter complaining about how the hotel charged Rs 442 for two bananas from him. He made a sarcastic video on social media and revealed that he ordered a pair of bananas after working out at a hotel in Chandigarh where he was staying and when he checked the bill, it showed an amount of Rs 442.50 that also included GST.

Bananas were identified under ‘food platter’ on his bill. The actor ranted about the incident in the video and said that those bananas turned out to be ‘too good for him.’ The caption on his video read, “You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings” (sic).