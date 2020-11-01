Bhopal/Ashok Nagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday claimed that Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath used the slur “dog (kutta)” for him. Also Read - Kamal Nath Moves Supreme Court Over EC's Decision to Revoke His 'Star Campaigner' Status

The Congress party denied the allegation, saying that Nath never used the word. Also Read - 'What Post Star Campaigner Has?': Kamal Nath After EC Strips His Status Over Poll Code Breach

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s claim comes amid campaigning for Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls and with Kamal Nath already involved in a controversy over his ‘item’ remark against a woman BJP leader. Also Read - Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh 'Biggest Gaddaars' of MP, Not Me: Jyotiraditya Scindia

“Kamal Nath came here and called me a dog. Yes, Kamal Nath, I am a dog and the public is my owner. Yes, I am a dog because the dog protects his owner,” Scindia said at a rally at Sadora, about 20 km from Ashok Nagar.

A video of the speech went viral on social media.

#WATCH: Kamal Nath ji calls me a dog, yes I am a dog because I am a servant of the people… because a dog protects its owner and if someone brings corrupt and ill-intended policies then this dog will attack that person: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/UyY4xQHdZl — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

Nath’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja told PTI that the former chief minister never used such a word for Scindia or any other leader.

“Kamal Nath never used this word for anybody in his speeches,” Saluja said.

Nath had courted controversy recently when he termed minister and BJP candidate Imarti Devi as “item”. On Friday, the Election Commission revoked his “star campaigner” status for repeated violations of the model code.

Scindia quit the Congress in March with 22 MLAs loyal to him, which brought down the Nath-led government in the state.

Bypolls to a total of 28 seats in the state will be held on November 3.

(With inputs from PTI)