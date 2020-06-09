New Delhi: After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia have developed a fever and sore throat– both COVID-like symptoms. Also Read - Staggered Classes, Non Compulsion of Maintaining Attendance: This is How Govt is Planning to Reopen Schools, Colleges

The mother-son duo have been admitted to Max Super Speciality hospital in Delhi's Saket. They have been tested for coronavirus today and their results are awaited, reports claimed.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who complained of fever and cough yesterday, was tested for coronavirus. His test reports are expected by Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

“The CM is unwell. He is suffering from fever, cough and sore throat. He has isolated himself at home and is not taking part in any meeting”, said Delhi Deputy CM and Arvind Kejriwal’s closest aide Manish Sisodia.

The Delhi Chief Minister was last seen in a video conference on Sunday where he announced that the Delhi government hospitals would be reserved only for the residents of the national capital.