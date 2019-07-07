New Delhi: Days after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as Congress president, senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also resigned as National General Secretary of the grand old party.

Scindia’s resignation comes a day after reports suggested that the former Guna MP and Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot may replace Rahul as the next president of the grand old party. (Also read: ‘Had Offered to Quit After LS Election Defeat,’ Says Kamal Nath)

Earlier, several leaders of Congress party including Deepak Babaria and Vivek Tankha had resigned taking moral responsibility for the party’s humiliating defeat in Lok Sabha elections.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) Raj Babbar had quit soon after the Lok Sabha results came in. Kamal Nath had also offered his resignation from the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President.

The Congress party had suffered a drubbing even in the Hindi heartland states where only last year it had ousted the BJP from power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Besides Gandhi himself was defeated in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh although he got elected from Wayanad in Kerala.