K Annamalai quits BJP after 6 years, party president Nitin Nabin accepts resignation

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has resigned from the primary membership of the Party. Check the latest updates related to the Tamil Nadu politics here.

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K Annamalai quits BJP after 6 years, party president Nitin Nabin accepts resignation(Photo Credit: IANS)

Tamil Nadu politics: Ending speculation over his future in the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the party. BJP National President Nitin Nabin accepted the resignation submitted by the Tamil Nadu Ex-State President K Annamalai.

In a statement, the party said, “The National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Hon’ble Shri Nitin Nabin, has accepted the resignation submitted by the Tamil Nadu Ex. State President, Shri K. Annamalai from the primary membership of the Party.”

Also Read: Annamalai: Five battles that defined former Tamil Nadu BJP chief’s meteoric political rise

The high political shift comes after the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which marked a historic shift in state politics as TVK won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations. Following the Victory, C. Joseph Vijay assumed charge at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai shortly after taking the oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state. The actor-turned-politician took the oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 10, crowning his party’s debut performance in the assembly polls.

Annamalai: A look at his political career

A former Karnataka cadre IPS officer, Annamalai resigned from the Indian Police Service in 2019 before entering politics. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020 and quickly rose through the ranks. Within a year, he was appointed Tamil Nadu BJP president, becoming one of the youngest state chiefs in the party and a prominent face of its expansion efforts in the state.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin has accepted the resignation submitted by the Tamil Nadu Ex-State President K Annamalai from the primary membership of the Party. pic.twitter.com/gYvMKYeVJH — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2026

K. Annamalai to interact with the people through social media at 12 noon on Friday

Meanwhile, Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party President K. Annamalai is stated to interact with the people through social media at 12 noon on Friday, fuelling speculation that he could make a major political announcement amid reports of his impending exit from the BJP. In a post on social media platform X, Annamalai added that he looked forward to meeting people online, sharing views and engaging in an open conversation.

This is a breaking news. Further details are awaited.