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K Kavitha launches her own party in Telangana, months after being suspended from BRS by father KCR

Former BRS leader K Kavitha on Saturday launched her new political party - Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS). The announcement came nearly seven months after parting ways with the BRS.

Published date india.com Updated: April 25, 2026 11:18 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
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K Kavitha launches her own party in Telangana, marks new political innings months after being suspended from BRS

Hyderabad: In a major political development in Telangana, K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Saturday launched her own political party – Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS). The development comes after the former BRS MP was suspended from her father’s party, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), over ‘anti-party activities’. The announcement about the formation of the new political party was made in March this year. During the press conference, Kavitha had stated that her party would fight for universal upliftment and welfare.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added

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Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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