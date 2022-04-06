Patiala: Dharminder Singh, a Kabaddi player was shot dead in Punjab’s Patiala on Tuesday night. The incident occurred following a group clash outside Punjabi University, said the police.Also Read - Chandigarh Issue Should be Resolved Amicably, Not Something to be Passed Unilaterally: Manohar Lal Khattar

The incident was captured on camera when Dharminder Singh was shot Also Read - ‘Jungle Raj in Punjab’: Sidhu Attacks Punjab’s AAP Government Over Law And Order Situation in State

Another Kabaddi player Dharminder Singh shot dead in a firing took place in front of Punjabi University Patiala last night pic.twitter.com/izvMuH5RX2 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) April 6, 2022

Also Read - Khattar Reacts Sharply to Punjab Govt’s ‘Chandigarh Resolution’, Says ‘Will Not Let Chandigarh go Anywhere’

Singh was shot allegedly due to some personal enmity, said the police.

“We have registered a case in the matter and looking for the accused. The deceased and accused both are the residents of Daun Kalan village in Patiala district,” said Harpal Singh, Superintendent of Police, Patiala.

The deceased’s brother said, “My brother was a Kabaddi player and used to organize Kabaddi matches as well.”

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

Earlier on March 14 this year, international Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia was shot dead in Jalandhar.