New Delhi: The year 2019 must be a roller-coaster ride for Dushyant Chautala. In the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the party failed to impress. But a few months later comes the spin. As counting is on for Haryana assembly elections, Dushyant Chautala and his Jannayak Janata Party seem to be the kingmaker.

Previously, the young Chautala had said that his party will go with any party that offers JJP the CM’s chair. On Thursday, as everyone is sitting over the edge of their chair, Chautala is keeping everyone guessing. “I have not had any discussion with anyone. The decision will be taken only after the final numbers are out,” he said.

No wonder, Twitteratis are making fun of his ‘basking-in-the-glory’ moment.

The Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). The party had emerged on the scene following a feud in the Chautala clan in December last year. It was expected that the party would do well as Dushyant Chautala has considerable clout in Haryana.

Dushyant became the youngest-ever elected member of Parliament in 2014 after he defeated Kuldeep Bishnoi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The party has also promised to give a job to every family, and Rs 11,000 until a job is given